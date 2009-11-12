5Q/5A: Videoton's Péter Lakatos answers our questions

Electronics Production | November 12, 2009
Where do you see the European EMS-industry in the next 2-3 years?
We do not either dare or wish to go into prophecies. We have always had the philosophy that we are small fishermen on the broad sea, and our main advantage is adaptivity. We certainly see various trends - some of them have even opposite directions - the effects and superposition of which will define the final situation.
Such trends are:
- The large global EMS companies are more aggressive on smaller accounts as before.
- Parallel to this, even some global customers (especially with lower spent on electronics) are pleased to buy the regional service from regionally significant, globally only mid-size companies where they receive full attention beside stability.
- China's evaluation is getting more sophisticated customers evaluate their alternatives between the continents more realistically and professionally. While in case of more and more products China is getting non-evadable because of the local availability of electromechanical and other parts and components, the end-markets are more volatile, and customer demands request higher diversity, so from this point of view the chance of regional manufacturing is getting better.
- In our opinion year 2010 will be the year of clearing: weaker companies will bleed to death, stronger ones will gain strength. In year 2009 customers were busy with managing themselves and maintain the appropriate supply continuity banks only studied the situation. In year 2010 will be more characterized by the redealing of the cards.
- Still several Western European companies have their own internal electronics manufacturing while they purchase also from outside. They will face the "insource or full outsource" decision.
There are obviously many other trends in the market but it would be far too difficult to predict their complex general effect precisely.
Which segment provides the highest growth potential for you as an EMS-provider?
It depends whether the question refers to absolute sense or compared to the current position. (In aeronautics, for example, we could maintain large growth even with small orders.) Due to the relative size of the market we do see a potential in all market segments. We still intend to follow the market demand and not our own preconceptions.
Where do you see your own competitors?
Being a vertically integrated company involved in several different end-markets, we see competitors wherever we look.
It changes from business to business whether our competitor is:
- China,
- the customer's own internal production,
- top tier global EMS companies,
- the Eastern European and/or North African subsidiaries of Western European middle size companies,
- the midsize Western European companies themselves.
Is becoming an ODM company the way to go for EMS-providers?
Certainly this is not a simply black or while question either. What we may say is that customers expect more and more precise end-market and product specific know-how and they are pleased to see design capability as a potential even if they do not utilise it at the given moment.
How would you define the relationship of EMS-provider and OEM customer?
We would define it as any complex customer - supplier relation where the service provider plays a major role in the life of the customer: it is a many-dimension symbiosis, where the communication is done parallel in many channels in different tone and form; and a change would mean significant investment and/or cost to both parties.
5Q/5A: Videoton's Péter Lakatos answers our questions
evertiq has started a new interview series. Today's Q&A was answered by Péter Lakatos, a Co-CEO of the Hungarian EMS-provider Videoton.
Where do you see the European EMS-industry in the next 2-3 years?
We do not either dare or wish to go into prophecies. We have always had the philosophy that we are small fishermen on the broad sea, and our main advantage is adaptivity. We certainly see various trends - some of them have even opposite directions - the effects and superposition of which will define the final situation.
Such trends are:
- The large global EMS companies are more aggressive on smaller accounts as before.
- Parallel to this, even some global customers (especially with lower spent on electronics) are pleased to buy the regional service from regionally significant, globally only mid-size companies where they receive full attention beside stability.
- China's evaluation is getting more sophisticated customers evaluate their alternatives between the continents more realistically and professionally. While in case of more and more products China is getting non-evadable because of the local availability of electromechanical and other parts and components, the end-markets are more volatile, and customer demands request higher diversity, so from this point of view the chance of regional manufacturing is getting better.
- In our opinion year 2010 will be the year of clearing: weaker companies will bleed to death, stronger ones will gain strength. In year 2009 customers were busy with managing themselves and maintain the appropriate supply continuity banks only studied the situation. In year 2010 will be more characterized by the redealing of the cards.
- Still several Western European companies have their own internal electronics manufacturing while they purchase also from outside. They will face the "insource or full outsource" decision.
There are obviously many other trends in the market but it would be far too difficult to predict their complex general effect precisely.
Which segment provides the highest growth potential for you as an EMS-provider?
It depends whether the question refers to absolute sense or compared to the current position. (In aeronautics, for example, we could maintain large growth even with small orders.) Due to the relative size of the market we do see a potential in all market segments. We still intend to follow the market demand and not our own preconceptions.
Where do you see your own competitors?
Being a vertically integrated company involved in several different end-markets, we see competitors wherever we look.
It changes from business to business whether our competitor is:
- China,
- the customer's own internal production,
- top tier global EMS companies,
- the Eastern European and/or North African subsidiaries of Western European middle size companies,
- the midsize Western European companies themselves.
Is becoming an ODM company the way to go for EMS-providers?
Certainly this is not a simply black or while question either. What we may say is that customers expect more and more precise end-market and product specific know-how and they are pleased to see design capability as a potential even if they do not utilise it at the given moment.
How would you define the relationship of EMS-provider and OEM customer?
We would define it as any complex customer - supplier relation where the service provider plays a major role in the life of the customer: it is a many-dimension symbiosis, where the communication is done parallel in many channels in different tone and form; and a change would mean significant investment and/or cost to both parties.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments