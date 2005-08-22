Ignis Photonyx recieves major contract

According to the Norwegian website elektronikknett.no component supplier Ignis Photonyx has signed an extendable contract which could give the Norwegian company over 60M Euros over five years.

It is the Korean LG Electronics who has paid interest for Ignis Photonyx's optical chip. -This deal is the company's most important so far, said director Even Zimmer to the newspaper Tønsbergs Blad.



The manufacturing of the components will take place in the company's facility in Denmark.