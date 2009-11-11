GPV cut jobs in Denmark

Electronics manufacturer GPV will reduce its staff by 25% at its plant in Tarm, Denmark.

According to Dagbladet Ringkøbing Skjern is GPV in Tarm forced to lay off 24 out of a total of approximately 100 employees.



The redundancies have been confirmed by Erling Nørvang of GPV, which explains that the staff reduction is due to a decline in orders. He also stressed that the redundancies have no connection with the reorganization taking place in GPV, according to electronic-supply.dk