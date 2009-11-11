Cavium buys MontaVista

Cavium Networks has agreed to acquire Linux specialist MontaVista Software for $50m, in a deal which confirms the growing importance of Linux software support for processor suppliers.

Just nine months after Intel acquired Wind River for similar strategic reasons, Linux and its growing importance in the embedded processor market seems to have been the trigger for network processor firm Cavium's move.



“Embedded Linux is poised for rapid growth,” said Rusty Harris, President and CEO, MontaVista Software. “By becoming part of Cavium Networks, MontaVista can confidently continue to offer industry leading commercial grade embedded Linux, support and services to our customers and partners.”



After the acquisition, MontaVista Software will run as a separate operating unit and will retain the MontaVista brand name.



Cavium Networks also said it intends to continue the MontaVista business model and support embedded Linux on multiple architectures from multiple processor vendors.



The deal is expected to close in December 2009.