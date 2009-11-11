Higher percentage of buyers say business is declining

The seasonal slowdown in the electronics industry have begun, according to the Purchasing.com monthly survey of business conditions.

Only 37% of buyers surveyed reported that business was improving during November. That's down from 43% in October. Thirty-three percent reported that business was declining in November compared to 28% in October.



Decline in business is reflected in purchase order figures of electronics buyers. Only 38% of buyers say that they would increase purchase orders over the next 90 days. In October, 50% said they would increase orders.



Thirty-four percent said orders would decline and that's up from just 12% in October. About 28% reported that orders would be the same compared to the month before.



About 34% of buyers said they were maintaining their current stockpile levels. That figure is up from 29% in October. Only 19% are building inventories compared to 23% in October.