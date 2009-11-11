Police raid Future Electronics

The Pointe Claire headquarters of Future Electronics Inc. was the scene of a police raid yesterday.

Unlike the 23-hour operation carried out in May 1999 by 45 RCMP officers from the commercial-crimes division and a lone agent from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police wouldn't indicate the nature of yesterday's raid.



One of the investigators at the scene while the search warrant was being carried out was Det.-Lt. Guy Bianchi, head of the Montreal police department's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit. Montreal police Constable Yannick Ouimet refused to comment on whether the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit was the one that carried out the search warrant.



"Any information could jeopardize an ongoing investigation," Ouimet said.



Company officials also refused to comment, according to montrealgazette.com