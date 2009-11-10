Ericsson cut 700 UK jobs

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is to close a site in the UK with the loss of 700 jobs.

Ericsson said it will withdraw its research and development and global service delivery activities from Coventry by the middle of next year.



Mats Granryd, head of market unit North Western Europe at Ericsson, said: "These proposals represent sad news we have for our employees in Ansty Park, Coventry. We have to work continuously to increase efficiency and lower our cost base whilst ensuring we deliver solutions designed to meet our global customers' needs."



Unite condemned the announcement, which it said had come as a shock to workers, as the site was only opened in May. National officer Peter Skyte said: "This has come as a bolt out of the blue for the workforce and their families, who were looking forward to a promising future in this newly-opened site.”



The former Marconi entity was acquired by Ericsson a few years ago, according to Press Association.