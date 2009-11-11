Slovenian firm recruited by Lattice

Programmable logic vendor Lattice Semiconductor has said it will work with Beyond Semiconductor (Ljubljana, Slovenia) for developing compiler tools for Lattice's soft processors.

Beyond is a developer of 32-bit RISC/DSP processor intellectual property (IP) and has created a software development flow that encapsulates its experience in building compilers for a variety of embedded processors.



The collaboration will include updates and performance improvements for Lattice's embedded processor IP compilers and development tools. LatticeMico8 embedded microcontroller and LatticeMico32 embedded microprocessor are provided free of charge through an open source IP core license that provides customers with access to the HDL for the IP, as well as architecture independence and portability to migrate from an FPGA to ASIC platform, if desired, according to eetimes.com