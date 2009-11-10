Sales decreased but net income improved at Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn) announced its Consolidated results for nine months ended September 30, 2009.

While comparing the first nine months of 2009 with the same period in 2008, net sales decreased by 2.5% to US$ 38.5 billion; Net income improved by 1.9% to US$ 1.33 billion, yet, in midst of the economic turnmoil the U.S. sub-prime crisis led global economic uncertainty and industry shrinkage, the Company has again achieved market share gain and we can see the broad range of integrated benefits is gradually emerging.Looking forward, on the competitive advantage front, while steadfastly expanding the eCMMS coverage in mechanical, optical and electrical integration, and leveraging the overall platform’s after sales services and channel synergy, Company continues to be driven by providing better and broader services to our customers. The Company not only had greatly extended its capabilities by invest heavily into software, nano-technology applications and robotics, just to name a few, but also seeks to expand its unique “Share the Platform” Muster and Alliance program."Despite the general uncertainty and a challenging industry, under the backdrop of relatively strong computing business, the Company managed to gain further market share," said Edmund C.A. Ding, Spokesperson. "The visibility remains short, yet, our determination and our dedication to strategic partner customers’ success and to the dream of making the usage of environmentally-friendly electronics attainable luxury to all mankind remain. Aside from being a recognized EICC member, we determine to continue revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry by not only strive for the best speed, quality, engineering services, efficiency and value-added, but also enforce social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders’ long term value at the same time.“