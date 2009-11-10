Jaotech opens HQ in the Netherlands

Medical Smart Terminal specialist Jaotech has announced the opening of its European sales Headquarters in the Netherlands.

The company has appointed Bart Dolsma as European Sales Director with a brief to expand the company’s footprint in Europe. Jaotech currently has an installed base of 15,000 terminals in Europe, through approved technology partners and direct contracts with European hospitals. It has opened Technical Support Centres in the UK, France and the Netherlands to provide local service support. Dolsma’s role will be to expand the company’s sales and support resources in Europe. He will operate from Jaotech’s office in Heemskerk, the Netherlands.