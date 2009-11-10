Parquada

Essemtec to launch new Pick-and-Place machine

Productronica “Paraquda” from Essemtec is a new SMD pick-and-place machine which head can simultaneously hold and measure four components.

The Paraquda features shorter changeover times, a new intuitive operation system Eplace and an integrated quality management system that reduces manufacturing costs for electronics. Essemtec will premier the new machine at tProductronica in Munich, Germany.



Paraquda's pick-and-place head can simultaneously hold and measure four components. The range of components is vast ― it spans from 01005 resistors up to 100 mm square components, which can be up to 25 mm in height. The minimum pitch is specified with 0.3 mm. The high-resolution fly-by vision system is equipped with the latest Cognex SMD image processing technology, thus can detect any kind of component, even odd-shaped parts.



The newly developed drive system optimizes the travel path of the head simultaneously in all three axes by means of real-time position tracking. This minimizes the travel distance, maximizing performance and ensuring high-speed placement precision. The high acceleration forces are compensated with advanced materials and well-optimized construction.