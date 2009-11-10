Cambridge Temperature Concepts outsources to Hansatech

Cambridge Temperature Concepts has outsourced all its production to contract and is already in talks with potential acquirers, even as it prepares to open a fourth round of angel funding.

The Cambridge University spin-out has made a name for itself locally for the speed which it has commercialized its wireless fertility monitor.



CTC's DuoFertility device helps couples to conceive in a natural way, albeit technology-assisted, way by measuring a woman's temperature to determine when she is most fertile. And while one of the co-founders, the company's CEO, Dr Shamus Husheer, stresses that there is still "a great deal of value” to be built before effecting an exit, it is characteristic of the CTC's approach that a line of dialogue has already been opened with potential buyers.



Product design and manufacture has been outsourced, for the moment only as far as the East of England, rather than the Far East. Local companies that are involved are PartnerTech, Hansa Tech, Saber Tooling and Community Technology, according to businessweekly.co.uk