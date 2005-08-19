Pippa Hall takes up newly created global<br> media relations role at C&D Technologies

C&D Technologies has announced the appointment of Pippa Hall to the newly created position of global media relations manager for the Power Electronics Division (PED).

In the new role, Pippa will provide the interface between the multiple global operations of C&D's Power Electronics Division and the world's media. She will also be responsible for managing a communications strategy that integrates the activities of the companies acquired by C&D PED in 2004. Key aspects of the role will include planning and strategy, the day-to-day running of press office activities, and the management of external agencies. Prior to joining C&D Technologies, Pippa spent 12 years with Radix Micro Devices, a specialist in ultra-rugged mobile computing. In her most recent role at Radix she had global marketing communications responsibility for both the US and the UK Radix businesses. Pippa is based at the C&D PED European headquarters in Milton Keynes in the UK.



C&D Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that produces and markets systems for the conversion and storage of electrical power, including telecom/industrial batteries, rectifiers and electronics. This specialised focus has established the company as a leading and valued supplier of products in two major categories - reserve power systems and electronic power supplies. Corporate headquarters are in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, USA and the company is traded on the NYSE under the symbol 'CHP'.