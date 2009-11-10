How much time can you save in your SMT production?

Productronica SMT maker Mydata shows SMT manufacturers how to save substantial time in production with its solutions - specifically designed with lean manufacturing in mind.

At the show Mydata demonstrates a unique combination of timesavers right through the SMT manufacturing process, such as right-first-time data preparation, no changeover time, feeder loading in seconds, quick last minute revisions, uninterrupted supply of components, efficient handling of any batch size, automated traceability to PCB ID level and many more.



“Although 2009 has been a difficult year for everybody in the SMT industry – we are proud of the fact that we are continuing to win market share. The key reasons for this achievement is our ability to give our customers significant advantages with our unique solutions”, says Robert Gothner VP Marketing and Sales.



Mydata introduces a new enhanced productivity software suite that brings timesaving to the factory floor and seamlessly interacts with equipment to provide a lean environment. Mydata presents new models of the MY100 pick-and-place platform, automated storage solutions and a new release of the MY500 Jet Printer, capable of 30,000 cph, including a broadened supplier base of paste and SMA suppliers; AIM, Almit, Alpha, Senju and Heraeus.



“Another interesting point this year is that we have increased MY500 sales by 50% despite the general market conditions. The reason is that more and more customers realize that jet printing addresses a number of critical issues and bottlenecks with screen printing in today's production environment”, says Robert Gothner VP Marketing and Sales.