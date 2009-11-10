EMI and Beyonics to set up high volume EMS service

Collaboration will spearhead the development of high volume Asian manufacturing services for products requiring design and development in North America.

US based EMS provider Express Manufacturing Inc,

is working together with Beyonics Technology Limited of Singapore, a major player in the electronics

manufacturing and precision engineering services landscape in Asia, to develop business

platforms to address high volume production in Asia as well as performing new product

introduction (“NPI”) and product development in the USA.



A memorandum of understanding

(“MOU”) has been signed by the companies to effect this business collaboration.

Beyonics has

manufacturing facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China. It achieved

revenue of more than USD 1 billion for the financial year ended July 31, 2009.





EMI, with revenue of USD 80 million, has design, development, production and warehousing

capabilities in Southern California, and Dongguan, China.

This business collaboration will bring together EMI’s production development technologies

and nearly 30 years of expertise in the business of NPI and volume production with

Beyonics’s multi-national EMS services which include printed board assembly, full turnkey

system assembly, full box build, testing, packing and distribution, fabrication and

manufacturing of plastic injection molds and parts, precision metal stamping and tooling

design.





Both Beyonics and EMI are geared for several key markets such as telecommunication and

medical markets as both have ISO13485 certifications. The companies also share the

ideology of total intellectual property (“IP”) protection which is paramount to each company’s

customers.





Mr. C.P. Goh, CEO of Beyonics said, “The collaboration will bring new business opportunities

to Beyonics as we could now take part in NPI efforts with customers in North America

through our affiliation with EMI. Our offering of high volume EMS services is known for

flexibility and close management style. Along with our high standards of core technologies

and process know-how, we can now offer a wider range of services that include NPI

solutions”.





Mr. C.P. Chin, CEO of EMI said, “This collaboration with Beyonics provides EMI to

participate in high volume manufacturing opportunities which we do develop as an NPI

program or as a mid-range manufacturer but off load to larger EMS companies once

quantities hit the hundreds of thousands per month. The cooperation with Beyonics creates a

multi-national EMS endeavor that will rival any Tier 1 EMS worldwide. Our tandem will prove

customer friendly as we can move quickly and with more flexibility.”