Orbotech to launch new LDI

Productronica Orbotech Ltd. Introduces its new Paragon-SM 20 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system for bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

Paragon-SM 20 is a high accuracy, fast throughput LDI solution for imaging Solder Mask layers in QTA and Sampling as well as HDI and Rigid-Flex/ Flex applications. Based on Orbotech’s field-proven Large Scan Optics (LSO) Technology, Paragon-SM 20 ensures high yields and lower cost per panel while satisfying tight registration accuracy requirements with dynamic imaging modes.



“We are very pleased to yet again extend our LDI product offering. This new model answers our customers’ requests for a dedicated solution, based on Paragon technology, for digital imaging on solder mask”, said Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd. “The system has already been field-proven by PCB manufacturers to provide leading Paragon capabilities in registration, accuracy, image quality, depth-of-focus and resolution for superior results.”



With positioning accuracy of +/-12µm (mm model) or +/-0.5mil (inch model), Paragon-SM 20 images even the tightest annular rings. The system includes a range of dynamic imaging modes to meet production demands. Its depth-of-focus of ±300μm overcomes the most challenging surface topography changes and/or distorted PCB topography to ensure superior image quality on the solder mask layer. Paragon-SM 20 recognizes a wide range of different target types regardless of solder resist color to meet production requirements. The system has a user-friendly and intuitive graphic user interface for simple operation and seamless connectivity to CAM to ensure fast and easy set-up.