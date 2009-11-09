KEERS Technologies expands ATE Business with AXI, AOI and ICT Support and Services in Europe

In the past months the refurbished manufacturing test and inspection market has grown exponentially for KEERS Technologies.

This has driven the need to expand the organization more widely and resulted in a European wide service and support network that covers all major Test and Inspection Technologies from primarily the leading suppliers. For example for the 5DX platform (Automated X-Ray Inspection) and 3070 platform (In-Circuit Test) all 3 segments are covered. From support through application services to system Training.



Highly trained application specific engineers are not widely spread and therefore we are proud that we now have a team of factory trained talented people with on average more than 20 years experience. Most of them have a solid background at one of the leading System suppliers and were made redundant over the last years. Retaining that knowledge is vital for a lot of companies in the Electronics manufacturing market and key for the large system investments to continue to operate to the highest levels.