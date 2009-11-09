Kitron establish manufacturing unit in China

Norway based EMS provider Kitron's board of directors approved early November the proposal from the administration to establish a manufacturing unit in China.

"The decision comes as a consequence of discussions with our global customers having a need for our services in the Asia region", says CEO Jørgen Bredesen of Kitron ASA.



The plant will be located in the greater Shanghai region, with proximity to Kitron's sourcing office in Ningbo. Low complex products are planned for manufacturing from third quarter 2010. The expansion will mean another 4000 sqm of combined office and manufacturing facilities and offer Kitron a substantial larger total market.



"We are happy to be able to open another low cost facility further strengthening our competitive edge and to follow our global customers to Asia", says CEO Jørgen Bredesen of Kitron ASA.