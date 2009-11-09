Wolfson open new Semiconductor Development Centre in Yokohama

Wolfson Microelectronics has expanded its presence in Japan by opening a new Semiconductor Development Centre in Yokohama.

The Development Centre is staffed by a team of experienced mixed-signal engineers, whose highly sought-after expertise will expand and enhance Wolfson’s product portfolio and help ensure the company’s continued growth in Japan, one of the world’s most advanced consumer electronics market.



Wolfson’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Hickey said: “The new Development Centre presents an excellent opportunity to affirm our presence in Japan and ensure our proximity to new and existing Japanese customers.



“Japan is at the forefront of a wide range of consumer electronics technologies, including printers, digital still cameras, mobile phones and gaming consoles. With our recently-recruited team of engineers, we will strengthen relationships with our customers in Japan, designing and developing solutions which will help them continue to create revolutionary consumer electronics products.”



The Development Centre is located within Wolfson’s Yokohama facility, and complements the existing sales organisation in Japan.



To mark the official opening of the Development Centre, Wolfson CEO Mike Hickey hosted a VIP reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, 5th November.