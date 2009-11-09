Freescale appoints advisor for two fab sales

ATREG, the semiconductor division of Colliers International, announced their formal appointment as advisor to Freescale Semiconductor, in the sale of two of Freescale's operational 150mm semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

The automotive qualified analog fab offerings are located in Toulouse, France and Sendai, Japan, and include complete process tool lines and wafer supply agreements.



The 51 acre Toulouse, France facility has an 85,000 square foot cleanroom that manufactures discrete and power management devices using high voltage, mixed signal technologies. The 22 acre Sendai, Japan facility produces Flash memory embedded microcontrollers, analog/digital embedded microcontrollers, pressure sensors and acceleration sensors in an 110,000 square foot cleanroom. Production capacities range from 40,000 to 50,000 wafers per month.



"ATREG will focus on finding an operational purchaser for the Freescale opportunities," stated Doug Barrett, senior vice president and director of ATREG. Barrett added, "A supply agreement with Freescale is included in both offerings and creates a revenue producing opportunity for purchasers."



"ATREG was selected to fully canvass the global semiconductor market for prospective buyers," said Rick McFarland, director of strategy and business operations for Freescale. "Both facilities have well-trained, highly motivated work forces providing a buyer a significant advantage to quickly and efficiently bring new products and processes on-line in cost competitive environments," McFarland stated.