Kitron face Lithuanian take-over

The Competition Council has given green light to Lithuanian investor firm Hermis Capital to acquire up to 100 per cent of the shares in Norways largest EMS-Provider.

According to Lithuanian Daily News Paper Verslo Zinios, Hermis Capital Chairman of the Board, Nerijus Dagilis, who also recently was named the same position in Kitron, currently owns 40 per cent of the shares in Kitron.



Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading companies in the development and manufacturing of electronics for medical, defence/marine, data/telecom, and process industries. The company has various manufacturing locations in Norway, Sweden and Lithuania. At year-end, 2004, the Group had a workforce of 1250.



According to Verslo Zinios, the Lithuanian Competition Council has now allowed Hermis Capital to acquire up to 100 per cent of the shares in Kitron.