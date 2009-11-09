Nokia to recall 14 million chargers

Nokia has initiated a charger exchange program, in which consumers owning certain Nokia-branded chargers manufactured by BYD are recommended to exchange these chargers for free replacements.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nokia is recalling 14 million battery chgargers produced by asian battery maker BYD. The plastic covers of the affected chargers could come loose and separate, exposing the charger's internal components and potentially posing an electrical shock hazard if certain internal components are touched while the charger is plugged into a live socket. Nokia is not aware of any incidents or injuries related to these chargers.



Only a limited number of chargers of certain model types manufactured by a single third-party supplier during a specific time period are within the scope of the exchange program. They are the AC-3E and AC-3U models, manufactured between June 15, 2009 and August 9, 2009; and the AC-4U model, manufactured between April 13, 2009 and October 25, 2009.