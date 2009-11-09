Bombardier with new production hall in Hungary

Bombardier has in inaugurated a new railway bodie production hall in Hungary, following an investment of around €2.2 million.

The Canaadian company received state aid - around half of the investment total - for the new production hall at their facility in Mátranovák.



Bombardier Transportation had aquired the Ganz Steel Structure plant in Matranovak in 2005 and has increased the bogie production considerably - from under 700 to around 2000 unita annually, local media reports. The company currently employs around 800 staff at the facility and the new investment is said to add another 150 employees at the facility.