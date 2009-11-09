Apple to turn to second EMS-provider?

It is rumoured that a new hybrid phone from Apple is likely to be build by Pegatron and not by Apple's current EMS-partner Foxconn.

According to Appleinsider, the decision was made so that the company would not be "constrained by a single-source assembler." Pegatron - an Asustek subsidiary - is said to have landed the manufacturing contract for a new UMTS/CDMA hybrid iPhone due in the third quarter of 2010.



The new phone is said to be compatible with both - the UMTS 3G as well as the CDMA2000 networks - which is to be achieved using the newly developed hybrid chip from Qualcomm.