Electronics Production | November 06, 2009
Infineon completes the sale of Wireline business
German chip manufacturer Infineon completes the sale of its Wireline business to Lantiq, an affiliate of the U.S. based investor Golden Gate Capital. Lantiq now becomes a stand alone company.
The new company, Lantiq, is a fabless semiconductor company with over 20 years of experience in Wireline communication and a strong technical foundation with over 800 patent families. Lantiq will continue to drive innovation for the Next-Generation Access and Home Networks.
The sale of Infineon WLC to Golden Gate Capital was announced in July this year. The final purchase price will amount to approximately EUR 243 Million resulting from customary adjustments in the asset purchase agreement with Golden Gate Capital. Infineon is expected to record a book gain of more than Euro 100 Million as a result of this transaction in the first quarter of its fiscal year ending September 30, 2010.
Lantiq has approximately 900 employees around the globe. It is among the world’s Top 15 fabless semiconductor companies and fifth largest among the companies headquartered in Europe.
