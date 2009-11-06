Lloyd Doyle with new AOI range

The automatic optical test and inspection equipment manufacturer, Lloyd Doyle from the UK, has pushed a new range of Automatic Optical Test equipment on to the market, which will be released first to the Asian manufacturing market.

"Manufacturers of panels with microvias need to be sure that the hole formation process is under control and it has produced well defined holes of the correct size in the correct place" commented Peter Coakley, Sales Director.



"Our approach to this challenge is to design a bespoke solution that has the flexibility to suit the majority of microvia inspection applications giving a full metrology report of panels under inspection. Manufacturers use different methods for hole formation and have varied ideas on when they want to inspect the holes; our solution will provide information on the general trend of the hole formation process in addition to quantitative information on individual holes”