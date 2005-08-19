Electronics Production | August 19, 2005
Kitron plans transfers to Lithuania
Kitron's new Chairman of the Board, Nerijus Dagilis, which also is a founder of the Lithuanian ownership company, Hermis Capital, plans to transfer large proportions of jobs out of Norway to Lithuania. Hermis Capital currently owns 40 per cent of Kitron.
This summer, Hermis Capital bought 40 per cent of the shares in Norway's biggest EMS-provider Kitron A/S. Last week, 31 year old Nerijus Dagilis was chosen chairman of the board of Kitron, against many of the board members protests. Hermis Capital started up five years ago with less than 1 million US Dollars in seed capital. Today Hermis Capital is worth a 100 million Euros. Hermis Capital's model is to buy old production facilities in Lithuania and renovate these to start production.
This week Hermis Capital confirmed on going talks of transfer up to 600 jobs from Kitron's two production units in Arendal, to Lithuania. Kitron has already transferred some of its production from Norway to Lithuania. "This process was already planned when we first bought our Kitron shares, and it can not be discontinued. We are businessmen, not politicians", Nerijus Dagilis explained to Norwegian daily news paper Dagens Naeringsliv. Nerijus Dagilis also shows his sympathies with the employees of Kitron but explained that they have to get ready for more transfers. Other low wage countries are under investigation, but Hermis Capital is right now most interested in transfer production to Lithuania.
Hermis Capital is also a stake holder in one of Europe's largest manufacturers of components for television set production, Vilniaus Vingis.
This week Hermis Capital confirmed on going talks of transfer up to 600 jobs from Kitron's two production units in Arendal, to Lithuania. Kitron has already transferred some of its production from Norway to Lithuania. "This process was already planned when we first bought our Kitron shares, and it can not be discontinued. We are businessmen, not politicians", Nerijus Dagilis explained to Norwegian daily news paper Dagens Naeringsliv. Nerijus Dagilis also shows his sympathies with the employees of Kitron but explained that they have to get ready for more transfers. Other low wage countries are under investigation, but Hermis Capital is right now most interested in transfer production to Lithuania.
Hermis Capital is also a stake holder in one of Europe's largest manufacturers of components for television set production, Vilniaus Vingis.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments