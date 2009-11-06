Sanmina-SCI to focus its European production on Medical

The three European production sites – focused on Medical – will receive a larger role within Sanmina-SCI’s business organisation and will profit from personnel reinforcements.

Seamus Grady will assume the newly created position of Vice President, European Medical Operations. In this role he will manage the three European manufacturing facilities in Sweden, Ireland and Israel and is to promote the continued growth of the medical technology sector in Europe, the EMS-provider announced prior to the Compamed Fair this month.



"The European medical technology production is one of our key growth markets", said Seamus Grady, Senior Vice President, European Medical Operations. "Two of our biggest customers in the segment Medical have their headquarters in Europe".