Juki & South-Tek Systems enter exclusive partnership

Juki has signed an exclusive partnership with South-Tek Systems. Under the agreement, South-Tek Systems will supply the nitrogen generating equipment necessary for Juki’s selective soldering machines, including the FlexSolder W150.

“This partnership is extremely important to the future of our success and we intend to offer these units as a package with any of our selective soldering solutions. The attitude of South-Tek Systems is similar to that of Juki, i.e., ‘the customer always comes first.’ It was an easy decision to select them as our partner,” said Todd O’Neil, Juki’s Sales and Product Manager, Soldering products. “We are so dedicated to this that we have two complete units installed ― one in the Juki Morrisville, NC headquarters and one in the Juki Fremont, CA headquarters.”