Kimball EMS improves & shows signs of recovery

James C. Thyen, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated in the latest fiscal report “Our EMS segment is seeing more positive signs of recovery from the recession than our Furniture segment".

While first quarter sales in the EMS segment were down compared to the prior year, the company saw a second sequential quarterly increase in sales. "Our first quarter fiscal year 2010 sales in the EMS segment showed a 9% improvement over the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2009, after reporting last quarter that our EMS segment sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2009 had improved 8% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2009", he is quoted in saying.



He believes that this sequential improvement in sales for the las two quarters is an encouraging sign. However, the EMS-provider is still cautious about the sustainability of an overall recovery.