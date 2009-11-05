Elcoteq Hungary laid off 246 in recent weeks

In August, Elcoteq announced the layoff of 700 staff at its production facility in Pécs. However, the EMS-provider seems to have laid off considerably less employees.

Only 246 staff were dismissed at the production facility in Pécs. In early August, Elcoteq announced to lay off 700 employees - 390 permanent and 310 temporary staff (evertiq reported). However, local media now report that instead only 176 permanent and 70 temporary staff were laid off sind the announcement was made.