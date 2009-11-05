PartnerTech opens new production unit in Poland

PartnerTech is to open a new production unit for enclosures and system integration in Myslowice, Poland, providing additional production capacity.

The unit will require an initial investment of approximately EUR 6 million. “The new plant will supply our units with enclosures and sheet metal components, ”says Rune Glavare, President and CEO of PartnerTech. “It will be a state-of-the-art facility that combines a high level of automation and flexibility. The unit will serve as a production hub for the group. It is scheduled to be up and running in the second quarter of 2010.



The investment is part of PartnerTech's effort to develop its operations in Eastern Europe. “Combining production of sheet metal components and enclosures with system integration will create an efficient logistics chain to reinforce our total customer offering,” says Mr. Glavare.



The unit is located in Myslowice, which is near Katowice, an industrial region in southern Poland with excellent infrastructure. “An investment in this region will strengthen our established industrial structure, global supply chain and upgraded manufacturing expertise,” concludes Mr. Glavare. “In this way we will be able to offer our customers more efficient, cost-effective and flexible production.”