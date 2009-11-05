Trompeter Electronics to close shop in USA

Trompeter Electronics is to close its manufacturing facility in Mesa (USA), resulting in the loss of around 130 jobs.

The connector manufacturer Trompeter Electronics, part of Emerson Electric, is to transfer its production activities from its facility in Mesa to other Emerson facilities in Waseca, Minn. and Tempe, local media reports. Operations in Mesa are to by closed entirely by the end of December, winding down and transfering production over the next few weeks.