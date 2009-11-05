Electronics Production | November 05, 2009
Sanmina-SCI with 12% revenue growth in 4Q
Sanmina-SCI reported 4Q-revenure to be up 12% reaching $1.35 billion, compared to $1.21 billion in the prior quarter ended June 27, 2009. Revenue for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2009 was down to $5.18 billion, compared to $7.20 billion for the year ended September 27, 2008.
Non-GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter was $96.4 million, or 7.1% of revenue, up 70 basis points, compared to gross profit of $77.1 million, or 6.4% of revenue in the third quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal year 2009 was $339.9 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $531.2 million, or 7.4% for the fiscal year 2008.
Non-GAAP operating income was $34.5 million, or 2.6% of revenue, up 120 basis points, compared to $17.1 million, or 1.4% of revenue in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2009 was $94.3 million, or 1.8% of revenue, compared to $205.6 million, or 2.9% of revenue for fiscal 2008.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $94 thousand, a diluted earnings per share of $0.00, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million and $0.14 diluted loss per share in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the full year was $42.5 million, $0.52 diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $69.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of $0.79 in fiscal 2008.
"I am pleased with Sanmina-SCI's progress despite a challenging economy and optimistic that the worst is now behind us. We delivered solid results for the quarter with 12 percent growth in revenue and 70 basis point improvement in gross margin over the prior quarter. We expect to further expand margins through our diversified end-markets, efficient manufacturing processes and increase in demand. Our new business strategy and lean cost structure offer distinct advantages to our customers that differentiate us from the competition and position us for future profitable growth," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Debt Redemption
On October 15, 2009 the Company called for redemption on November 16, 2009 of all of its outstanding Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2010. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is $175.7 million. Upon redemption, holders of the Notes will receive the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The Company plans to fund the redemption using existing cash resources. The Company's next debt maturity is 2013.
First Quarter Fiscal 2010 Outlook
The following forecast is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 2, 2010. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
-- Revenue between $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion
-- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.10 to $0.15
Non-GAAP operating income was $34.5 million, or 2.6% of revenue, up 120 basis points, compared to $17.1 million, or 1.4% of revenue in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2009 was $94.3 million, or 1.8% of revenue, compared to $205.6 million, or 2.9% of revenue for fiscal 2008.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $94 thousand, a diluted earnings per share of $0.00, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million and $0.14 diluted loss per share in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net loss for the full year was $42.5 million, $0.52 diluted loss per share, compared to net income of $69.6 million, a diluted earnings per share of $0.79 in fiscal 2008.
"I am pleased with Sanmina-SCI's progress despite a challenging economy and optimistic that the worst is now behind us. We delivered solid results for the quarter with 12 percent growth in revenue and 70 basis point improvement in gross margin over the prior quarter. We expect to further expand margins through our diversified end-markets, efficient manufacturing processes and increase in demand. Our new business strategy and lean cost structure offer distinct advantages to our customers that differentiate us from the competition and position us for future profitable growth," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Debt Redemption
On October 15, 2009 the Company called for redemption on November 16, 2009 of all of its outstanding Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2010. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is $175.7 million. Upon redemption, holders of the Notes will receive the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The Company plans to fund the redemption using existing cash resources. The Company's next debt maturity is 2013.
First Quarter Fiscal 2010 Outlook
The following forecast is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 2, 2010. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
-- Revenue between $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion
-- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.10 to $0.15
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments