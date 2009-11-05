Salcomp's net sales decreased by 9% in 3Q

Salcomp's net sales decreased by 9% in July-September to €68.1 million (€74.8 million in July-September 2008). The decrease resulted from the number of chargers delivered declining by 8% to 68.0 million (73.6 million) pieces. The market share in mobile phone chargers was approximately 23% (approximately 23%).

The operating profit improved by 82 % to EUR 4.4 million (EUR 2.4 million). The operating margin was 6.4% (3.2%). Excluding the exchange rate losses of EUR 2.8 million in July-September 2008, the operating profit decreased by 15 % due to lower sales volumes and lower material margin. Increased productivity and successful cutting of fixed costs contributed in maintaining a decent profitability level.



The Group's net finance expenses were EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.3 million). The finance expenses for the third quarter include EUR 0.3 million losses (EUR 0.5 million losses) due to the unrealized exchange rate differences in intra-group loans.



The profit for the period amounted to EUR 2.3 million (EUR 0.0 million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (EUR 0.00) and earnings per share, excluding the deferred tax, EUR 0.08 (EUR 0.02). Diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (EUR 0.00).



Financial development in January - September 2009

The net sales decreased by 17% in January-September to EUR 176.8 million (EUR 213.7 million in January-September 2008). The number of chargers delivered declined as well by 17% to 173.5 million (208.6 million) pieces.



The operating profit was EUR 7.2 million (EUR 10.4 million) in January-September. The operating margin in January-September was 4.1% (4.9%). The profitability was mainly burdened by the decrease in the number of chargers delivered, whereas operating profit in January-September 2008 was decreased by some EUR 4.1 million in exchange rate losses.



The Group's net finance expenses were EUR 0.9 million (EUR 4.0 million). The finance expenses for the period include EUR 0.7 million profit (EUR 1.7 million losses) due to the unrealized exchange rate differences in intra-group loans. Renewing the Group's financial package in June involved a one-off cost of approximately EUR 0.3 million.



Taxes for the period totaled EUR 3.4 million (EUR 3.6 million). They include a deferred tax of EUR 2.2 million (EUR 2.2 million) resulting from the parent company's tax-deductible goodwill amortization.



The profit for the period amounted to EUR 2.9 million (EUR 2.9 million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (EUR 0.07) and earnings per share, excluding the deferred tax, EUR 0.13 (EUR 0.13). Diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (EUR 0.07).



Personnel

The Group employed 7 757 (10,355) people at the end of September: 4,312 in China, 1,707 in Brazil, 1,687 in India and 51 people in Finland and other countries.



During October, Salcomp opened offices in Taiwan and Japan. The Taiwan office is located in Taipei and initially employs some 10 persons. The Taipei office is responsible for sales to customers located in Taiwan, as well as technical support and customer service. The Japan office, located in Tokyo, takes care of sales and customer service in Japan and consists of one person at the initial stage.



Outlook for 2009

According to the estimates published by Salcomp's key customers and by the various market research companies, the mobile phone market is expected to decrease by approximately 7% during 2009, compared with 2008. Measured by the number of units, this would mean some 1.1 billion mobile phones and therefore, mobile phone chargers, to be sold in 2009.



Salcomp's outlook for 2009 remains unchanged. Salcomp's net sales in 2009 are expected to decrease compared with the 2008 level. Due to the lower net sales, the operating profit will be below the 2008 level but will remain positive.