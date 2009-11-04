Flextronics boss joins Delphi Board

Michael McNamara, CEO of EMS-provider Flextronics, has been appointed to the new Board of Managers of automotive supplier Delphi Automotive LLP.

The Board will be chaired by John A. (Jack) Krol, former chairman of DuPont and lead director for Tyco International. Mr Krol will be joined by a team of global business leaders with experience in electronics, information technology, finance, specialty products, and automotive manufacturing and supply, a press release notes. However, Additional appointments to the Board are expected.



The other members of the board are:

- Gary L. Cowger, most recently group vice president of global manufacturing and labor relations for General Motors.



- Rajiv L. Gupta, former chairman and CEO of Rohm and Haas Company, a producer of specialty materials.



- J. Randall MacDonald, senior vice president, human resources at IBM.



- Sean O. Mahoney, a private investor with over two decades of experience in investment banking and finance.



- Lawrence A. Zimmerman, vice chairman and CFO of Xerox Corporation.