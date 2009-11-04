Rumour Mill: Infineon soon to be Korean?

Rumours have it that the South Korean LG Group is to place a bid for German chip manufacturer Infineon.

Shares for the Munich-based chip maker Infineon rose amidst rumours at the Frankfurt stock Exchange that the LG Group is to place a bid for the company. Reuters states that although traders in Frankfurt and London mention the bid, no price details were given. Most analysts however are sceptical.



LG Group is the latest name in the persistent rumours about possible acquisitions concerning Infineon. Earlier this year, the Russian Sistema also made rounds as a possible buyer.