vision-OS acquired Siemens (SEAS) AOI segment

Already in August, the vision-OS GmbH, headquartered in Bochum, has taken over the AOI segment (Automatical optical Inspection) from the Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems GmbH&Co KG, based in Munich.

The CEO of vision-OS is Andreas Kuehne was significantly involved in the development of the systems. Andreas Kuehne feels confident that the OPTRIX 3D AOI-Systems will be a success: “Since August, we were very successful in serving the existing SIPLACE OS and OPTRIX customers and now we step forward in offering the OPTRIX 3D AOI to the whole market. I am very confident, that we will continue the success story of the OPTRIX 3D-Inspectionsystems.“