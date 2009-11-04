Ex-Jabil workers to receive grant from US Labor Department

The U.S. Department of Labor is to assist about 135 former Jabil employees - which are affected by the closure of the production facility in Billerica - with a grant of $827,616

"I am pleased that this grant will help laid-off workers enter training programs and acquire the skills needed to find new employment in emerging sectors of the economy," said Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis in a statement. "As our nation's economic recovery ramps up, we must offer our full support to working men and women and help them prepare to tackle the new jobs that will be created", she continued.



Awarded to the Massachusetts Department of Workforce Development, the grant will be operated by the Career Center of Lowell. Layoffs at the Billerica production facility of EMS-provider Jabil Circuit took place between May 1, 2009, and Sept. 1, 2009.