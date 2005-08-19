Electronics Production | August 19, 2005
Freescale, Photronic to collaborate
As the industry approaches the limits of optical lithography, Freescale Semiconductor and Photronics, a worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, have teamed up to assess the technical and commercial merit of specific resolution enhancement technologies (RET) intended to increase semiconductor customer profitability.
The joint exploratory development aims at extending the life of current-generation lithography tools to ensure the production of chips that are small, fast and powerful enough to enable pervasive computing and advanced wireless applications.
"The advanced development by Freescale and Photronics will be a significant influence on mass production of 65-nmCMOS devices and below," said Dr. Joe Mogab, senior technical fellow and director of the Advanced Products Research and Development Laboratory for Freescale. "Our joint advanced lithography work with Photronics will helpprovide us with the necessary RET improvements to provide the best and most cost-effective solutions for our customers businesses."
The collaboration is a three-year commitment that began in Q404. Freescale supplies representative patterns and unique analytical support, wafer imaging and data analysis, while Photronics supplies test reticles and reticle fabrication details.
Christopher Progler, PhD, Photronics CTO, said, "There are inherent and interrelated challenges in design, photomask and lithography as semiconductor technology transitions to 90-nm, 65-nm and beyond. Our alliance with Freescale will play a significant role in expediting our customers time-to-silicon, maintaining cost and improving chip yield."
The resolution limit of optical lithography generally has been considered to be the wavelength of the exposure light. However, by employing RET, the minimum printable feature size can be reduced to less than 50 percent of the exposure wavelength.
In a departure from standard industry practice, Freescale worked with Photronics to test multiple RET processes: six percent embedded attenuated phase shift masks (EAPSM), complementary phase shift masks (CPSM) and chromeless phase lithography (CPL). They found little statistical differences between the methods with respect to critical dimension control achieved at the 65-nm node. However, the researchers did find significant differences in other important metrics associated with specific RET implementation such as line-edge roughness and 2D image acuity. The companies have joined efforts to explore how these differences and other process improvements can be used to extend RET applications.
"The advanced development by Freescale and Photronics will be a significant influence on mass production of 65-nmCMOS devices and below," said Dr. Joe Mogab, senior technical fellow and director of the Advanced Products Research and Development Laboratory for Freescale. "Our joint advanced lithography work with Photronics will helpprovide us with the necessary RET improvements to provide the best and most cost-effective solutions for our customers businesses."
The collaboration is a three-year commitment that began in Q404. Freescale supplies representative patterns and unique analytical support, wafer imaging and data analysis, while Photronics supplies test reticles and reticle fabrication details.
Christopher Progler, PhD, Photronics CTO, said, "There are inherent and interrelated challenges in design, photomask and lithography as semiconductor technology transitions to 90-nm, 65-nm and beyond. Our alliance with Freescale will play a significant role in expediting our customers time-to-silicon, maintaining cost and improving chip yield."
The resolution limit of optical lithography generally has been considered to be the wavelength of the exposure light. However, by employing RET, the minimum printable feature size can be reduced to less than 50 percent of the exposure wavelength.
In a departure from standard industry practice, Freescale worked with Photronics to test multiple RET processes: six percent embedded attenuated phase shift masks (EAPSM), complementary phase shift masks (CPSM) and chromeless phase lithography (CPL). They found little statistical differences between the methods with respect to critical dimension control achieved at the 65-nm node. However, the researchers did find significant differences in other important metrics associated with specific RET implementation such as line-edge roughness and 2D image acuity. The companies have joined efforts to explore how these differences and other process improvements can be used to extend RET applications.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments