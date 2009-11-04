Kitron post weak quarter - signs of improvements

Kitron's revenue amounted to NOK 338.6 million in the third quarter, which represents a 25.5 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year.

Loss before tax and discontinued operations was NOK 0.6 million, compared to a profit of NOK 27.6 million for the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operations was NOK 11.0 million compared to NOK 27.8 million in the same period last year.



Before repayment of factoring debt the cash flow was NOK 19.0 million. The order intake was NOK 377 million and the order backlog was NOK 778 million, a decrease of 34.8 per cent and 29.3 per cent respectively.