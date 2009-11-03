BAE Systems to lay off in Newcastle

There will be further job cuts at BAE Systems following an additional review of business activities.

After announcing layoffs and facility closures (affected units here are in Telford, Leeds and Guildford) earlier this year, BAE Systems is now planning to lay off a further 167 at their facility in Scotswood, Newcastle. BAE Systems currently employs around 650 staff in Newcastle.



A spokesman for the company is cited in an BBC article in saying that "Since that announcement, we have reviewed further our business in the light of the UK MoD's publication of its armoured fighting vehicle sector strategy, and the need to reduce costs further."