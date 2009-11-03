Hector Ruiz to leave post at Globalfoundries

Amidst reports of his alledged involvment in handing out insider information, Hector Ruiz is to step down from his post at Globalfoundries. A WSJ report identified him as the unnamed AMD executive for the Galleon case.

The company stated that "Hector Ruiz, chairman of the Globalfoundries board of directors, will take a voluntary leave of absence effective immediately". He will resign from the company on January 4th, 2010. He will be replaced by Alan E. Ross, who will serve as interim chairman, effective immediately, until a permanent chairman has been appointed by the board. An explanation for his resignation was not given.