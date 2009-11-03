Electronics Production | November 03, 2009
Movidius strengthens management team
Movidius has appointed two new senior executives to its management team. John Bourke and Barry Jones have assumed the roles of CFO and Vice President of Software Engineering respectively.
The two industry veterans will play critical roles in delivering Movidius’ mobile video processing technology to the company’s global customer base.
John Bourke comes to Movidius with over 20 years of experience in various prominent financial positions within the technology industry. Before joining Movidius Bourke was co-founder and CFO of GloNav, a fabless semiconductor company specialising in GPS technologies, which was successfully sold to NXP Semiconductors and ST Ericsson in 2008. Prior to that Mr Bourke was VP of Finance and Corporate Controller at CEVA, and previously spent 10 years in numerous senior positions at Ernst and Young. These included Director of Corporate Finance and Director and Senior Manager of Audit specialising in technology companies.
A commercial technologist and successful serial entrepreneur, Barry Jones brings to Movidius over 20 years of experience in mobile handset technologies and an enviable record in successfully delivering client applications into mobile devices. Mr Jones has worked with a variety of blue chip, SME and start-up companies. Over the years he has successfully brought more than 100 consumer electronics products to market, generating revenues in excess of $5 billion. Mr Jones joined Movidius in June 2009 from Motorola where he was Operations and Development Director, responsible for managing mass-market mobile handset product development across four continents. Prior to this Mr Jones was Operations Director at TTPCom Silicon and Terminals, within its software and silicon business units.
“Both Barry and John bring substantial track records of success to Movidius, and their appointment will further strengthen and compliment our already highly experienced team,” commented Sean Mitchell, CEO, Movidius. “Barry and John’s experience in delivering innovative applications for mobile devices will contribute significantly to our success as we now engage with customers in the next phase of Movidius’ growth.”
