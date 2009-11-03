Sidler Automotive moves to Frickenhausen

Flextronics' German subsidiary Sidler Automotive is to move from Tübingen to Frickenhausen by the end of the year.

The automotive supplier Sidler Automotive will move from Tübingen to Frickenhausen, as the leasing contract for the old production premises runs out at the end of the year, local media reports. The moves means that 60 employees will be laid off - the contracts for 15 temporary staff will run out and the contract for a further 45 permanent staff will be terminated by the end of the year.



The remaining 100 employees have received an employment guarantee for the next two years. As reported earlier, EMS-provider Flextronics has acquired AFL Stribel in Frickenhausen, who's business activities will be merged with those of Sidler Automotive.