PartnerTech to lay off 55 in Sweden

The Swedish EMS-provider PartnerTech is to lay off 55 employees. After the new round of redundancies, the company believes that staff levels are now appropriate to its business activities.

In early August, PartnerTech notified 25 people of pending layoffs in Karlskoga, Sweden. However, the company decided to withdraw from this initial plan and instead notified 65 staff. The now concluded negotiations will see 55 employees - 16 office staff and 39 production staff - leaving the company.



The current recession is the main cause for the layoffs. PartnerTech will see tough times ahead, but he expects that a suitable business organisation and structure has been achieved after the newly announced redundancies.