Asia to stand for 65% of the entire EMS-market in 2013, Europe 17%

Market researcher Electronic Trend Publications states that Asia's EMS-industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2008 to 2013. This means that Asia will probably stand for 65% of the entire EMS-market by 2013.



This compares to an annual growth of 6.3% for North America - which is estimated to represent around 17% of the EMS-Market in 2013 - and 6.2% growth for Europe over the same period (also estimated to stand for a 17% market share). The rest of the world is expected to grow at a 6.0% CAGR.