Kimball to produce for Draeger Technology

Kimball Electronics has been awarded a new North American contract by German company Draeger to manufacture assemblies for its newly developed PEX 3300 program.

The PEX 3300 program includes gas, electrochemical and explosion detection devices. These sensing devices, which trigger an alarm if conditions become harmful, are an important piece of safety equipment for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.



Kimball’s experience in the production of electronics for the public safety markets were factors in securing this program award from Draeger Safety. Production is scheduled to begin at the Kimball Electronics facility in Jasper, Indiana (USA) during the Spring of 2010. Kimball-produced assemblies will be shipped to Draeger’s Pittsburgh operation for final assembly. First year volume is projected to be between 2,000 and 5,000 units. The PEX 3300 product will be marketed in the North American, European and Asian markets.