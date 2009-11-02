KSG will not acquire Fuba Dresden

German PCB manufacturer KSG Leiterplatten, based in Gornsdorf (Saxony) has examined a possible takeover of the insolvent manufacturer Fuba Dresden during the past 4 weeks and has now decided against an acquisition.

"Most of the customers of Fuba Dresden have already assigned manufacturing contracts to other companies, which makes the viable and profitable continuation of the business impossible, said Achim Suess, head of Sales / Marketing of KSG Leiterplatten to evertiq.