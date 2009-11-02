Identec Solutions clinches Pentagon deal

The patented ILR technology of Austria-based Identec Solutions will be deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The U.S. DoD Task Order, valued at $9 million, is the first order under the 3 year U.S. Department of Defense RFID III Procurement contract valued at $428.6 million.



“This first significant order from the U.S. Department of Defense is an important step for Identec Solutions as it validates over two years of development work, and places us at the forefront of providing a full-line of fully interoperable, active RFID products in both the commercial and governmental marketplace,” states Gerhard Schedler, President and CEO, Identec Solutions.



“This is an important move for the active RFID industry,” states Peter Linke, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Identec Solutions. “We are delighted that U.S. Department of Defense is the first active RFID user to embrace the new standard - and ultimately Identec Solutions ILR ISO 18000-7 technology.”